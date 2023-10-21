Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 11,214 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

