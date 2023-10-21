Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 1,569 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

