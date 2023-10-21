Choate Investment Advisors Buys 2,285 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

