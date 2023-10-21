Choate Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,648,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $64.05 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.