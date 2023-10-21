Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 2,827 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

