Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 523 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $405,248,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $400.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.