Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

