Choate Investment Advisors Has $265,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $190.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $186.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.87.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

