Choate Investment Advisors Invests $154,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 187.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBCA opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.