Choate Investment Advisors Invests $359,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.87 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

