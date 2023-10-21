Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average is $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.78 and a 1 year high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

