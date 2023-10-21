Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $250.93 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

