Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $193.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $134.81 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.