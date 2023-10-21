Choate Investment Advisors Sells 4,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.