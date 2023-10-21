Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 36.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after buying an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

