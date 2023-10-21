Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

