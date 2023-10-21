Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 436.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Clorox by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $122.80 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $119.51 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

