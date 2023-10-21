Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 1.2 %

CB opened at $207.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.11. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.