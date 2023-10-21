Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $207.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.11. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

