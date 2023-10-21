Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $86,880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 431,350 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHT opened at $35.70 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Further Reading

