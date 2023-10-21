CIBC Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$82.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$82.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.04.

TOU opened at C$72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.17. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.10.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

