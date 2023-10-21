Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 375 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.52.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

