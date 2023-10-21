Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $2,821,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 910,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 57.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

View Our Latest Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.