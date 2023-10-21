Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PG&E were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 43.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCG opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

