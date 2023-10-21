Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $408,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

