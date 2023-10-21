Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $521,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,641,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $131.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

