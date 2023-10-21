Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $28,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,127,000 after buying an additional 20,372,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,277 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $89,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,165,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,333,185.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $89,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,165,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,333,185.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,333,120 shares of company stock worth $22,843,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

