Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $217,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 977.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 84.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

