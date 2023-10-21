Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $221,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,896,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.