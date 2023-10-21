Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $286,000 Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.51.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

