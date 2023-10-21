Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 193 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.