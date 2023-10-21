Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 930 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

