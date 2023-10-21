Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DoorDash by 31.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in DoorDash by 29.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $712,996.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,205.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,205.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,165 shares of company stock worth $80,167,524 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

