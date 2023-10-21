Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 507 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $367.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.93.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

