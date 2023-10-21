Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.83 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

