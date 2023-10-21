Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 372 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum China were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

