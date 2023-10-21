Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

