Citizens & Northern Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.75 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

