Citizens & Northern Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.
Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.
Citizens & Northern Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.
Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
