Civmec Limited (CVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Civmec’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Civmec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civmec

In other news, insider Kevin Deery 595,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. 115.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Civmec

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. The company undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

