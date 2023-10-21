Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) versus Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Head to Head Comparison

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and Clean Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 4 1 3.00

Profitability

Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $9.71, suggesting a potential upside of 155.64%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries.

This table compares Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels -16.51% -10.66% -7.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and Clean Energy Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -548.29 Clean Energy Fuels $420.16 million 2.02 -$58.73 million ($0.34) -11.18

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clean Energy Fuels. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clean Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use. It also markets and distributes a range of oil products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel, and lubricants through its retail network; and operates gas stations. In addition, the company engages in the collection and trading of used lubricants; research, exploration, and trading of crude oil; and marketing and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas; and operates aircraft fuel supply system and the storage facilities at the Athens International Airport at Spata of Attica. Further, it is involved in the purchase, sale, exploitation, and development of real estate properties; and provision of facilities management, waste management, and financial services. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains vehicle fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2022, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 50,000 vehicles. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

