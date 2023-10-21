Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.36. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.