CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $212.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.18.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

