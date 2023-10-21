CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $395,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,381,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $83,521,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,201,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,574. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.02.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

