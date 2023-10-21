Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 150 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Shares of META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

