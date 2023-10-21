Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Decreased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cognex worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cognex by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,529,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,696,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 449,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 163,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

