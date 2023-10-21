Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $73.27. 6,560,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.