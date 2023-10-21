Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.99

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 103482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

