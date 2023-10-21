Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Up 9.3%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 377,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Color Star Technology Trading Down 12.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Color Star Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCW. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Color Star Technology by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Color Star Technology by 125.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,152 shares during the period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

