Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.4% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 65,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 213,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,432,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

