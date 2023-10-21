Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.58 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

